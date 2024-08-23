Nani Goes All Out For Vivek Athreya!

Natural Star Nani is one of the few actors who is always ready to encourage new directors. He recently introduced Srikanth Odela and Shouryuv with the films Dasara and Hi Nanna. Meanwhile, he is collaborating with director Vivek Athreya for Saripodha Sanivaram. Their previous outing, Ante Sundaraniki, disappointed the viewers. Now, Nani wants to make sure Vivek tastes a hit and gets branded as a hit director.

Living up to their ambition, Nani is going all out to encourage Vivek Athreya. With just a week’s time left for the film’s release, director Vivek Athreya is not seen in the promotions yet. He is busy with the post-production works. But Nani is touring states to get maximum attention for the film.

Vivek was absent during the film’s trailer launch as well. After that, Nani was in Chennai to promote the film for almost three days. He interacts with a lot of people on media and on YouTube channels. SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan too joined them.

And then, Nani moved to Kochi for a day and interacted with the media there. Then, he came back to Hyderabad to attend a Q&A session with the Telugu media. He also gave some interviews and then went to Mumbai. On Thursday, Nani recorded 12 Video and 3 Audio interviews in Mumbai and then returned to Hyderabad.

Despite the absence of Vivek during the promotions, Nani is giving his best to bring the attention for the film. Nani believes in Vivek Athreya and wants to ensure the young filmmaker tastes a hit. Even in interviews, Nani is giving a lot of credit to director Vivek and praising his abilities.

