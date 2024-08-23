‘Chiru’ Satkaram to Team Indra

Marking the special occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday yesterday, team Indra re-released the film in theatres. The film unit is happy to receive huge love from the current generation audiences as well. Directed by B Gopal, the film is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. Chiranjeevi has invited the main crew to his residence today and felicitated them.

Chiranjeevi shared the pictures on X profile and wrote that Indra is a special film for everyone and it created many unforgettable moments for the team.

“Remembering the tsunami created by ‘Indra,’ and on the occasion of its release in theaters after 22 years, a ‘Chiru’ Satkaram for the ‘Indra’ team! Indra certainly has created several unique records and unforgettable moments for the team, audiences, and fans alike. Relished some of those beautiful memories,” wrote Chiranjeevi on his X profile.

We can see producer Ashwini Dutt, director B Gopal, story writer Chinni Krishna, dialogue writers duo Paruchuri Brothers, and music director Mani Sharma.

