Movies & Web Series In Telugu on OTT This Weekend

A total of nine movies are coming out this weekend on various OTT platforms in Telugu. Below find the complete list along with the respective OTT platform details & release dates
- Kalki 2898AD – Prabhas & Nag Ashwin’s latest blockbuster film is available to stream now on Prime Video.
- Raayan – Tamil to Telugu dub film, starring Dhanush is available to stream now on Prime Video.
- Toofan – Tamil to Telugu dub film, starring Vijay Antony is available to stream now on Prime Video.
- Viraaji – Action-Thriller film starring, Varun Sandesh is available to stream now on Aha Video.
- Incoming – English to Telugu dub American Teen Comedy film is available to stream now on Netflix.
- Maya Lo – Romantic-Comedy film, starring Naresh Agastya is available to stream now on SunNxt.
- Nice Girls – French to Telugu dub Action Conedy film is available to stream now on Netflix.
- Grrr – Malayalam to Telugu dub comedy film is available to stream now on Disney+ Hotstar.
- Kala Rathri – Malayalam to Telugu dub thriller film is available to stream now on Aha Video
