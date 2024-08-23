Movies & Web Series In Telugu on OTT This Weekend

Article by Satya B Published on: 9:55 pm, 23 August 2024

A total of nine movies are coming out this weekend on various OTT platforms in Telugu. Below find the complete list along with the respective OTT platform details & release dates

  1. Kalki 2898AD – Prabhas & Nag Ashwin’s latest blockbuster film is available to stream now on Prime Video.
  2. Raayan – Tamil to Telugu dub film, starring Dhanush is available to stream now on Prime Video.
  3. Toofan – Tamil to Telugu dub film, starring Vijay Antony is available to stream now on Prime Video.
  4. Viraaji – Action-Thriller film starring, Varun Sandesh is available to stream now on Aha Video.
  5. Incoming – English to Telugu dub American Teen Comedy film is available to stream now on Netflix.
  6. Maya Lo – Romantic-Comedy film, starring Naresh Agastya is available to stream now on SunNxt.
  7. Nice Girls – French to Telugu dub Action Conedy film is available to stream now on Netflix.
  8. Grrr – Malayalam to Telugu dub comedy film is available to stream now on Disney+ Hotstar.
  9. Kala Rathri – Malayalam to Telugu dub thriller film is available to stream now on Aha Video
