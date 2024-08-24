Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Saripothundha Runtime?

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is one of the exciting films in the offing. Starring Natural Star Nani in the lead role, the film already creates a special excitement. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film marks the second outing in the combination of Nani and Vivek. The team confirmed the film’s duration as 2 hours 50 minutes.

Earlier, for Ante Sundaraniki, the duration was around 2 hours 56 minutes. Nani and Vivek Athreya collaborated for the first time for Ante Sundaraniki, a romantic drama. On the release day, many audiences complained that the film’s duration is very high. Multiple reviews also pointed out that the duration could be less.

Now, with the duration of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram crossing 2 hours and 50 minutes, there will be comparisons in general. But, the team is confident this time that the audience will be engaged throughout the film. For the first time, Vivek is attempting a film in the action genre.

The film will be an intense action drama, with a love story. The film also features Priyanka Arul Mohan and SJ Suryah in the key roles. The film is hitting the screens on the 29th of this month.

