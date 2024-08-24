Two Fresh Rumors on SSMB29; Here’s Clarity

Superstar Mahesh Babu left for a vacation the other day along with his family members. The actor sported a new look, featuring a rugged avatar. Many believe it would be his look for his next film, directed by SS Rajamouli. Meanwhile, there are two fresh rumors surrounding the film.

To date, the team has not clarified the genre of the film or the details of the plot. All that we know is that it could be an African adventure drama. But there are speculations that the film could be Garuda, which Rajamouli had in mind for years.

However, we have confirmed with close team sources and learned that SSMB29 is not Garuda. Both are, without any doubt, different projects.

On the other hand, social media is abuzz with speculation that the film will be released in 2028.

However, it is too early to confirm this. The team is still busy with pre-production, and the movie might not be pushed to 2028. The project’s official announcement might arrive at the year’s end.

Tags SSMB29

