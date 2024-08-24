Viral Bold Scene From Agra: Ruhani Sharma Responds

Ruhani Sharma, who gained popularity with the Telugu movie Chi La Sow, has been in the spotlight recently due to her role in the Hindi film Agra. The movie, which explores bold and unconventional content, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival last year and received both awards and critical acclaim.

Despite its success at Cannes, the film’s explicit romantic scenes delayed its streaming. Unfortunately, Agra was leaked on piracy sites, leading to widespread and unauthorized viewing. The leak has sparked controversy, especially regarding the bold scenes in the movie.

Some viewers who watched the pirated version were shocked and criticized Ruhani Sharma for her involvement in such content. This criticism has led to trolling on social media, targeting the actress for her choices.

Ruhani Sharma responded to the backlash with a heartfelt note. She expressed her disappointment and frustration over the leak, emphasizing the hard work and dedication that went into making the film.

The following is her statement:

