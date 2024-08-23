TGSRTC Joins Indra Re-Release Celebrations

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Indra is currently being celebrated by the fans across the Telugu states. Marking the birthday of Chiranjeevi yesterday, the fans re-released the film. The movie is witnessing the attendance of a lot of viewers and the production house is also actively promoting the film. Meanwhile, TGSRTC also joined the Indra celebrations.

The team at TGSRTC always follow the social media trends and keep themselves updated with the trending topics. They shared a poster on their X handle, promoting the bus journeys, saying the fans could take a bus ride while joining the Indra re-release celebrations at their nearest theatres.

“Take a TGSRTC bus for a hassle-free ride and join the #INDRA re-release mania at your nearest theatre” read the caption from the official handle of TGSRTC.

Directed by B Gopal, Indra was released on 24th July, 2002.

