Daring Step For A Young Hero!

The talented actor Suhas who impressed Telugu audience with versatile roles is currently busy with multiple films. The actor is currently waiting for his next Janaka Aithe Ganaka release. The film is directed by debut filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Bandla direction, a renowned writer who worked for Salaar dialogues.

Prabhas recently unveiled the engaging teaser for the film. The first single received a positive response from the audience. In a surprising move, Suhas decided to distribute the film in the US, acquiring the US theatrical rights after viewing the final version.

At a recent promotional event, Suhas disclosed his decision and expressed, “The film is highly entertaining. He plays a middle-class man who carefully tracks everything, promising plenty of amusement for the audience. Suhas praised the director for doing an excellent job and expressed gratitude for Dil Raju’s support.”

The film is bankrolled by Dilraju Productions, known for their historic hit ‘Balagam.’ Packed with a blend of comedy and heartfelt emotions, the movie aims to captivate everyone. Produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy, the film is presented by Shirish. Sai Sriram handles the cinematography. The film will release grandly in theatres on September 7th.

