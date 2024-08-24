AAY screens Increased from 125 to 400

AAY starring young talents Narne Nithiin of MAD fame and Nayan Sarika in lead roles released in theatres on Independence Day. From the early premieres, the film garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences. The film has been receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.

Alongside praise from both viewers and critics, the film has also garnered commendations from industry celebrities. Man of Masses NTR, Icon Star Allu Arjun, and the Thandel team personally congratulated the film’s team.

The movie has been performing exceptionally well, with increasing showings and screenings driven by strong word of mouth. Even in its second week, AAY is seeing houseful shows everywhere. Initially released on 125 screens, it has now expanded to 400 screens and has grossed an impressive 11 crores in just 8 days.

Given the high demand, the number of screens is expected to rise further. The team celebrated their significant success today with a grand thanks meet. Producer Bunny Vas, director Anji K. Maniputhra, hero Narne Nithiin, and the rest of the team expressed their heartfelt thanks to the audience for the film’s blockbuster success, even amid stiff competition.

AA collections are growing and it has become number one choice for audience. Ace producer Allu Aravind presented the this Godavari Fun entertainer.

