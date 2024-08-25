Natural Star Nani played the lead role in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram which is gearing up for a grand release on the 29th of this month. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film also features SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan in crucial roles. The makers held the pre-release event today, and the team is confident about the film’s success.

Speaking at the event, Nani expressed great confidence in the film’s success. He thanked the entire cast and crew by personally mentioning their names.

“This is one film that everyone expects from me. I want to tell all distributors and exhibitors that in a proverb style Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is Kalisoche Kalam lo Nadichoche Cinema,” said Nani.

Nani also added that audiences will definitely like the film and assured a great entertainment to everyone.

“Of late, everyone is saying that audiences are not coming to theatres but if we do good films, they will definitely come to theatres. Audiences will never miss films but we miss audiences sometimes,” said Nani.

