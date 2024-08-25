Prashanth Varma Couldn’t Afford SJ Suryah For HanuMan

Prashanth Varma is one of the talented directors in Telugu cinema. Having made his debut with the film AWE, he later went on to do many impressive films and recently gained a huge recognition with HanuMan. He attended the pre-release event of Saripodha Sanivaram that took place on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Prashanth revealed an interesting back story about SJ Suryah, who plays the antagonist in Saripodha Sanivaram. Prashanth revealed that SJ Suryah had a connection with his last film HanuMan.

“In fact, we considered SJ Suryah garu for the villain role in HanuMan but we could not afford him because of which he was not a part of the film,” revealed Prashanth to which SJ Suryah also graciously acknowledged.

HanuMan team roped in Vinay Rai to play the villain role in the film. Now that HanuMan has become a big hit, we have to see if Prashanth ropes in Suryah at least for the film’s second part Jai Hanuman.

