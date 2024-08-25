Rana’s 35-CKK Locks Its Release Date

35-Chinna Katha Kaadu is a small-time film backed by Rana Daggubati’s Suresh Productions, alongside S Originals, and Waltair Productions. The makers of this clean family entertainer locked its release date.

This movie directed by Nanda Kishore Emani starring Nivetha Thomas, Vishwadev, Priyadarshi, Gautami, and Bhagyaraj in lead roles will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages on September 6th. Nivetha, Vishwadev, and Priyadarshi appear joyful in the poster.

The teaser, glimpses, and songs were well-received. They will unveil the trailer soon. The movie was premiered for several prominent people and the feedback was totally encouraging.

The movie has music by Vivek Sagar and cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

