Photo Story: Hard Working Vivek Athreya!

Vivek Athreya is a young filmmaker in Telugu who debuted with the film Mental Madilo. Later with Brochevarevaru Ra, he shot to big fame. His last film Ante Sundaraniki, with Nani could not make it big at the box office, and hence, the duo is back with a new film titled Saripodha Sanivaram. The actor-director combination wants to taste big success this time.

Interestingly, a lot of netizens are genuinely wishing for the success of Vivek Athreya. The young director is talented and post the disappointment of Ante Sundaraniki, he struggled hard. Nani filled confidence in him and the duo is coming up with an action film.

A picture of Vivek from the pre-release event is getting a lot of attention on social media. Vivek’s face is changed when compared to last one year. The stress is visible on his face. He put on some weight and the fans are feeling for him.

The picture is a testimony for how hard Vivek Athreya is working to achieve a big success with Saripodha Sanivaram. He has skipped the trailer event, and missed the promotions so far. Vivek is relentlessly working to deliver the final product in time. In between, he also got a promotion as father which is a positive sign.

So, Vivek is betting high this time, on Saripodha Sanivaram and the film’s fate will be out on the 29th of this month.

