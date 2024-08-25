Nagarjuna Requests Not To Indulge In Speculation

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s N-convention center was demolished by the HYDRA yesterday. In response, Nagarjuna described the demolition as ‘unlawful’ in a statement. He approached High Court, which ordered a stay on it.

Nagarjuna seems to be pained by the speculations on the matter. He released a statement where he requested fans and well-wishers not to indulge in speculation.

Nagarjuna in his statement stated, “Dear all, fans and well-wishers,

News about celebrities, can often be exaggerated and speculated for effect. I would like to reiterate that the land on which N-convention has been built is a Patta Documented land. Not even one cent of the land beyond that has been encroached upon.

The Special court of AP Land Grabbing (prohibition) Act has given a judgement passing an order Sr.3943/2011 on 24-02- 2014 saying no encroachment has happened in Tummidikunta Lake.

Now the formal argument is already presented in front of the esteemed High Court.

I will abide to the law of the land and judgement. Until then, I sincerely request you not to indulge in speculation, any sort of rumours, misrepresentation of facts and deviations.”

The matter is now sub judice and will be decided by the Hon’ble Court.

