Star Hero Living Luxuriously In Central Jail?

The Kannada land was shaken up recently after leading Sandalwood hero Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested in a murder case. This case is that of brutal assault and inhumane killing of a man named Renuka Swamy who happened to be a fan of Darshan.

Darshan had been jailed for nearly three months now and there is new update from inside the prison that has quickly led to an outcry on social media.

In a viral picture that is reportedly taken inside the Bengaluru central prison, Darshan is seen leisurely sitting and enjoying a drink along with a few other men.

Darshan is also seen with a cigarette in his hand as he appears to be having a fun conversation.

This image has caused a serious reaction on social media with netizens questioning the Karnataka jail system if this is the way to treat a man who is accused of brutally killing his own follower.

Netizens are questioning how come Darshan got such special privileges inside jail while he is on trial in a murder case. The jail officials haven’t yet responded on this picture or the subsequent outcry on social networks.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯