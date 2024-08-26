Deepika Padukone Inches Closer to 10,000 Cr BO Record

Deepika Padukone is one of the heroines of the Indian film industry. She debuted in 2007 with the Bollywood film Om Shanthi Om. Later, she went on to be seen in many blockbusters. Most recently, she debuted in the South with Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, with which she received international acclaim. She has registered a rare achievement in the film industry, with her movies all-time gross collections approaching 10K crore rupees.

Some of her biggest box office hits include Kalki 2898 AD (1055 crores), Jawaan (1143 crores), Pathaan (1060 crores), Chennai Express (422 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (318 crores), and Bajirao Mastani (367 crores). Deepika debuted in Hollywood as well with the film xXx: Return of Xander Cage also contributed significantly with earnings of 2300 crores.

When all these figures are combined, her total gross is 9808 crores. Once her upcoming projects are released, her movies overall collections is expected to cross the 10,000 crore mark. Deepika is expected to continue her reign for another five to six years, potentially pushing her movies total gross collections to 15,000 crores.

Deepika is taking a break from activities as she prepares to give birth to a baby. She has Kalki 2 in her kitty.

