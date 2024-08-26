Mufasa Trailer: Mahesh Babu’s Voice Adds Intensity

The beloved animated classic The Lion King will have a prequel as well as a sequel titled Mufasa: The Lion King. The movie directed by Barry Jenkins will arrive in cinemas worldwide on December 20th. Superstar Mahesh Babu gave voice to Mufasa’s character which is an added attraction for the Telugu version. The film’s trailer is out now.

The trailer reveals the captivating tale of how the orphaned Mufasa is saved by the lion cub Taka, who eventually becomes Scar. It explores the deep, brotherly relationship that forms between Mufasa and Taka. The unexpected encounter sparks a grand adventure for an exceptional group of outcasts on a quest to discover their destiny.

Mahesh Babu’s voice infuses Mufasa with a powerful intensity. It’s a character with lot of emotions, and Mahesh Babu added depth with his charismatic voice. Brahmanandam and Ali bring a playful energy to Pumbaa and Timon.

Mahesh Babu’s contribution has vastly heightened the buzz surrounding the Telugu version of the film.

