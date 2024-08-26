Aug BO: A Month Of Small Films

The month of August has been a rather peculiar one for Tollywood as a couple of padded films struggled at the box office while three small films flourished.

It all started with Committee Kurrallu which released on 9 August and attracted the youth to the theaters. It was followed by Aay on August 16 which again struck a chord with the target audience.

Both these films mainly catered to the youth and came with satisfactory enough content to fire at the box office at their own capacity.

Last weekend, Rao Ramesh’s Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam released and it followed suit of the earlier mentioned two films. It too could find its audience at the ticket counters.

Thanks to the pre release event with Allu Arjun, the Rao Ramesh starrer could gain good buzz in the last minute. Adding to that, the content was picked up by the family audience.

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam started off decently at the box office and it picked up on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday collections are bigger than 1st day(Friday) collections, followed by a huge Sunday where the collections were bigger than Saturday. Such upward trend is always good for a small film.

The makers stated that the film grossed 2.34 crore rupees in 3 days and grossed $50k in USA with a terrific Sunday.

Despite being a small film, Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam had the backing of Sukumar’s wife Tabitha who presented it while Mythri Movie Makers gave it a wide release. With its promising content, the film could find its audience.

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam has now completed a hat-trick of small films that succeeded at the Telugu box office this August. This is an encouraging sign for Tollywood at this point in time when pulling theatrical audience has been tough.

