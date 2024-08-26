Viral Video: Balayya Shows True Love

At times, Nandamuri Balakrishna could be agitated by the constant fanfare around him and there are a few mishaps due to this aggressive nature as well. However, of late, Balayya appears to be a changed man as he is deducting himself a lot more to public service.

In a new video that has started to go viral on social media, Balayya is seen walking amidst huge fanfare. Balayya, who usually gets agitated amidst such situations is seen maintaining his cool here.

Not just that, Balayya even embraced a working-class women who couldn’t control her love for her beloved hero and went on to embrace him. Usually, stars don’t prefer being in such close vicinity to commoners, but Balayya being Balayya had no apprehensions as he lovingly embraced the lady.

“This is the kind of true love without any social class disparity that can be seen amongst few people, especially like Balayya” an ardent fan of the Nandamuri hero commented on this video.

