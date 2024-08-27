Sequels Confirmed: Indra & Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Aswini Dutt combination delivered multiple hits. Among them, the popular ones are Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari and Indra. On the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday recently, the team re-released Indra and were elated with the reception from the audiences after 22 years. Meanwhile, Aswini Dutt dropped a tempting update on the two iconic films.

On the special occasion of Indra re-release, Chiranjeevi invited the crucial crew who worked for the film and felicitated them. During the interaction, music director Mani Sharma suggested that Chiranjeevi should do Indra 2 at any cost.

Director B Gopal, and all others who were present there also bought the idea. Producer Ashwini Dutt immediately intervened and confirmed that they will do the film.

During the same conversation, Chiranjeevi reminded Ashwini Dutt about his plans to do Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari sequel.

“Yes, I am planning JVAS sequel also for quite some time. We should do Indra sequel as well since the season of sequels is currently trending in the film industry. I am now confirming that I will definitely do Indra 2 and JVAS 2,” concluded Ashwini Dutt.

Paruchuri Brothers and Chinni Krishna were also present during the conversation. Vyjayanthi Movies released the conversation snippet on social media.

