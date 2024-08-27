‘Will you get married for the third time?’ Aamir Khan responds

Aamir Khan is one of Bollywood’s most successful and well-respected personalities. He had created a strong niche for himself and his brand of cinema with clutter-breaking blockbusters like Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, PK and Dangal. But his last release Laal Singh Chadha failed to work the same magic on box office. Nevertheless, fans are hopeful that Aamir Khan will make a strong comeback.

Aamir Khan’s personal life has been a subject of discussion for a while now. The 59-year-old father of three children has been married twice. He first got married to Reena Dutta after his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak came out in 1988. They got divorced 16 years later, in 2002. Aamir and Reena’s son Junaid made his debut with Maharaj a few months back, while their daughter Ira Khan got married earlier this year, in January.

A few years later, after divorcing Reena, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao. The couple have a young son, Azad. Aamir and Kiran divorced a couple of years back but they continue to remain on good terms. Aamir had not only produced Kiran’s recent film Laapata Ladies, but he had also promoted the film personally. Ever since the news of his divorce broke out, there have been strong rumours of Aamir dating his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. Fatima, who is three decades younger than Aamir, played the latter’s daughter in Dangal. But interestingly, when the topic of marriage came up in a recent interview, Aamir said that he will not be marrying again.

Speaking about his philosophy towards marriage and family in detail, Aamir says, “I have failed twice in my married life. So it is better if someone does not take marriage advice from me. I do like living with a partner, it is always good to have someone by your side, to share your hardships with. But relationships are very unpredictable. I still have a good relationship with my ex-wives Reena and Kiran. We are all one big family, no matter what. Remarriage at this age is difficult. Right now, my priorities involve spending time with my loved ones and focusing on self-improvement.”

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯