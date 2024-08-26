Nani As Mahesh Babu’s Son

Mufasa: The Lion King is one of the best classic films in animated cinema. The film currently has a prequel. The new movie will revolve around the main character, Mufasa. Superstar Mahesh Babu has come on board to give his voice to Mufasa’s character, and the trailer with his voice came out the other day. However, Nani will voice Simba’s character.

Mahesh Babu’s voice infuses Mufasa with a powerful intensity. The character Mufasa is filled with many emotions, and Mahesh Babu adds depth with his charismatic voice. Mufasa’s child, Simbaa’s character, is also extremely important in the film, and Nani voices the character.

Nani confirmed the news on X, saying, “All the best sir ♥️ Looks awesome. Urs truly, Simba.”

On the other hand, Brahmanandam and Ali bring a playful energy to Pumbaa and Timon.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film will have a grand release on the 20th of December.

