“I don’t like my own movies” – Nara Rohith

Nara Rohith was once the busiest young actors of TFI, with more than 9 projects of his running simultaneously at one point. Despite this, he took a long sabbatical, returning to the silver screen after 4-5 years with Pratinidhi 2, which came out earlier this year. The teaser of his upcoming film Sundarakanda came out today, so it is safe to say that Rohith is back for good.

At a press event held at the film’s teaser launch, Rohith was naturally enquired about the long gap he took from work. Responding to this query, the actor mentions that he was tired of doing the same done-to-death commercial films. He also says that neither he nor the audience liked the films he was doing at that point, saying, “Every actor is as good as their last film. If they do good films, they get more opportunities, if their films don’t work, they don’t get opportunities. I am no different. My films weren’t working back then, which is why I took a break.”

Pratinidhi 2’s release predated the victory of Rohith’s uncle Chandrababu Naidu at the AP Elections. Rohith clarifies that there is no link between the elections and his film, declaring that people do not get swayed away by movies when it comes to electing leaders into power.

When asked about the possibility of Pratinidhi 3 releasing, Nara Rohith answers in a lighter vein, replying, “Pratinidhi 2 was not a hit, so why would we make a Pratinidhi 3? Forget about going to the theatres to watch the film, I don’t even think people knew about a film like Pratinidhi 2 releasing.”

Rohith was also enquired whether he would like to venture in the world of politics, to which he gave the cryptic “one never knows, only time can provide the answer to this question” reply.

Though there are many films on the topic of love and marriage, the makers of Sundarakanda promise a novel and heartwarming experience “wild in its ideas” to the audience.

