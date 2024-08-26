Prathinidhi 2 Is A Disaster, admits Nara Rohith

Nara Rohith is returning to the big screen after a short gap, and his new film is Sundarakanda. Instead of attempting films in action or political genres, he is now coming up with an exciting film in the family genre. The makers launched the film’s teaser today, which is impressive. Meanwhile, Rohith sportively commented on the result of his last film.

When a journalist mentioned to Rohith that his last film, Pratinidhi 2, was a hit, Rohith sportively commented that the film did not have a successful run at the box office.

“The film did not run well, and many people are unaware if the film had actually been released. Now that many people are talking about it here, people may think it is a small film,” said Rohith.

On the other hand, when he was asked about his interest in doing political dramas, Rohith mentioned that he is picking stories based on the season. Since it was election time back then, he did Pratinidhi 2. When asked about entering into politics, Rohith revealed that the time will answer the question.

