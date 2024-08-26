Third Generation of Manchu Family Into Films

Kannappa is one of the upcoming films in Telugu. Starring Manchu Vishnu in the titular role, the film will mark the debut of third generation from the Manchu family. Vishnu’s son Avram is making his debut as a child artist with the film.

On the occasion of Janmashtami today, the team released the look of Avram from the film. The kid plays a character called Tinnadu in the film. Sharing the news along with the look of Avram, Mohan Babu wrote, “Here is my Avram. Happy Janmashtami.”

On the other hand, Vishnu Manchu is also excited to introduce his son’s debut news to his followers on social media. Sharing the news, he wrote, “Happy #Janmashtami. Proud to launch my Avram’s look in #Kannappa. Excited beyond words for the world to see him as an actor.”

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa also features Prabhas, Mohanlal, Mukesh Rushi, Akshay Kumar, and others. Mohan Babu is bankrolling the film.

After Mohan Babu, all his three children, Lakshmi Prasanna, Vishnu and Manoj Kumar ventured into acting and direction in the film industry.

