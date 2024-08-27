Bumper Offer for Sreeleela

Sreeleela’s short career so far was a rocky rollercoaster ride. After scoring a hit with Dhamaka, the young actress saw back-to-back duds with Aadikeshava, Skanda and Extra. Even her film with Mahesh Babu, Guntur Kaaram, did not work out as well as expected.

But not one to be deterred by failures, the actress went ahead and finished her MBBS degree in the interim. She continues to get offers across industries, though right now, the only project in her line-up is the Nithin starrer Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula.

And now, it looks like the actress might be in consideration for a potentially exciting project that might change her career for good. Recent speculations suggest that Sreeleela might be working next in Aakasame Nee Haddura-fame director’s Sudha Kongara’s upcoming film Purananoor. At the moment, these are just rumours, with no confirmation.

For the uninitiated, Purananoor was officially announced last year with Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya. The film is supposedly a hardhitting drama set at the backdrop of the anti-Hindi imposition movement. But recently, Suriya had walked out of the film, leaving its fate in the balance. Sivakarthikeyan is now going to play the film’s lead, replacing Suriya. Then, news of director Lokesh Kanagaraj joining the movie to play antagonist, made the rounds. And now we have the news of Sreeleela joining the film.

All things said and considered, this might be good news for Sreeleela. She had received criticism from some segments of the audience for signing only commercial entertainers, that relegate her to the background and utilise her screentime entirely to provide glamour. But Sudha Kongara is known for her brand of author-backed, sensible commercial cinema that offers strong roles to its leading ladies. Actresses like Aparna Balamurali and Ritika Singh have benefitted by playing heroines in Sudha’s films, even winning National Awards in the process. If this does happen, Sreeleela’s collaboration with Sudha Kongara might finally give Sreeleela’s career the boost it deserves.

