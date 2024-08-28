Action Mood Will Excite, More Than The Action: Nani

After doing a soft movie like Hi Nanna, Nani is coming up with an action thriller Saripodhaa Sanivaaram which will arrive in theatres in another 2 days on August 29th. The pre-sales are exceptional for the movie on ticketing portals. The movie is creating storm in advance bookings overseas as well.

Nani tells the importance of doing aggressive promotions before the release. “As an actor, I’ve always strived to do my part for the promotion of my films. While promotion is crucial before a release, I firmly believe that it’s the content that ultimately drives a movie forward after its release. No amount of marketing can sustain a film if it doesn’t resonate with the audience.”

Nani says sharing the load this time with his co-stars and technicians was a refreshing experience. “I had the opportunity to collaborate with a talented ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Murali Sharma, and Priyanka. I thoroughly enjoyed their performances, and they provided me with new perspectives on how to approach my own role.”

He appreciated the superlative works of director and music director. “The screenplay penned by Vivek Athreya is racy, with numerous intercuts between two characters that keep the audience on the edge of their seats, while Jakes Bejoy further enhanced the narrative with his exceptional re-recording work.”

As promoted Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an adrenaline-pumping actioner. “There are many adrenaline-pumping episodes in the movie. But more than the action, it’s the action mood that excites the audience more.”

Nani reveals that the movie will have a solid release in Telugu, and Tamil, whereas it will have a minimal release in other languages.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯