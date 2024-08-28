Hema Committee Report Effect: Mohanlal Resigns

The Hema committee report sent shocking waves across the Malayalam film industry and the Kerala media. The report carried out information on several key persons in the film industry resorting to sexually harassing women and exploiting them. After the report was made to the public, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) general secretary Siddique submitted his resignation. Now, it is time for Mohanlal to step down.

Complete Actor Mohanlal, who is serving as the President of AMMA, stepped down from his post on Tuesday. Vice-president Jeyan R and joint secretary Baburaj, along with Siddique, had earlier tendered their resignations.

AMMA also stated this and it read “In the context of the sexual harassment accusations leveled against some of the officials of the administrative committee of AMMA in the media after the release of the Hema committee report, the existing administrative committee of AMMA has decided to resign, accepting moral responsibility. A general body meeting will be held within two months, and the new administrative committee will be elected.”

From the last few days, there is pressure on Mohanlal to step down and react to the ongoing issues of sexual harassment and assault allegations against many people in the Malayalam film industry, which also includes the members of the administrative committee of AMMA.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯