Nani’s Saripodhaa Result: Crucial For Trade, Industry

With recent outings failing utterly at the box office, all hopes are on the next big outing Saripodhaa Sanivaaram starring Natural Star Nani. The movie which garnered a massive response for its teaser, trailer, and songs is carrying exceptional buzz.

The result of the movie is very crucial for the industry as well as the trade, given Tollywood didn’t have a substantial hit, after Kalki 2898 AD. It’s important to bring the audience to theatres again. As Nani stated cine-goers will definitely come to the cinemas if the content is good.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram with which is showing its rage in pre-sales is giving a new hope to the industry. The movie helmed by Vivek Athreya sets the stage to create Shiva Thandavam in advance bookings in Telugu states, as well as at the USA box office. The movie sees sell-outs on BookMyShow in all the regions.

With the buzz reaching new heights, Saripodhaa which is likely to touch half million on day one in USA sets the stage for what is expected to be Nani’s biggest opening to date.

