US BO: Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam Breaking Impossible Mark

The post Covid theatrical market in the USA for Telugu films has been rather constrained. It has become nearly impossible for small films to crack open the market and post even decent revenues. But in the case of Maruthi Nagar Subramayam, the film appears to be punching above its weight.

The Rao Ramesh starrer opened in theaters on the 23rd of August and it had a decent weekend in the domestic market. But the real deal is coming from the USA where the film is heading towards a $100K.

The film has grossed $73K till now. The interesting thing is that it made the most of the Tuesday offers and collected over double as that of what it could on Monday. The positive bump on Tuesday propelled the film to the $73K mark.

To put that into perspective, Aay which released earlier this month took two weeks to reach $90K. But this Rao Ramesh starrer has reached this vicinity in just 4 days by clocking $73K.

The USA market which had rather compressed in the recent past has been particularly receptive of this comedy drama. The word of mouth appears to be helping the cause for the film.

Creative genius Sukumar’s wife Tabitha turned presenter for this film and this is her maiden venture as well. Mythri Movie Makers gave it a big release, with Allu Arjun having attended the pre release event earlier.

The Lakshman Kaarya directorial is funded by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics.

