Nani’s Last Punch On Arshad Warsi

Natural Star Nani loves Prabhas a lot and has expressed his love for the Baahubali actor on multiple occasions. Recently, when Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi commented on Kalki 2898 AD and Prabhas, Nani also commented that Arshad is getting the best publicity in his career. However, Nani later regretted it.

In another interview, Nani revealed that he regrets for his poor choice of words and also admitted that he got carried away. Nani watched the full video of Arshad Warsi and understood the context in which Arshad made a comment that Prabhas looked like a joker in Kalki 2898 AD.

Everyone thought that the controversy ended there but it looks like Nani had delivered his final punch only on Wednesday, just before concluding the promotions of his new film Saripodha Sanivaram, scheduled for a release on August 29th.

When a fan asked if Nani was planning to act with Arshad Warsi, he replied, “Not in Kalki2 for sure.”

Arshad Warsi suggested team Kalki should take care at least in the film’s second part. Nani could be sarcastically referring to the same and the fans are loving this last punch of the actor.

On the other hand, Vivek Athreya is the director of Saripodha Sanivaram.

