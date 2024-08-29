Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: The Evergreen Manmadhudu

King Nagarjuna turns 65 today. On this special occasion, birthday wishes have been flooding to the actor from all corners of the world. Even in his mid-60s, Nagarjuna looks absolutely dashing with a well-maintained toned physique and charming looks. Thus, he is called the evergreen Manmadhudu of Tollywood.

Even though he entered the film industry as legendary star Akkineni Nageshwara Rao’s son, Nag made a mark for himself and established himself as a top hero in the film industry. He debuted with the 1986 action drama Vikram. From then, he acted in various blockbuster films like Geethanjali, Shiva, Hello Brother, Annamayya, Ninne Pelladutha, Mass, Sri Ramadasu and Manam.

Unlike other star heroes, Nagarjuna is known for his versatile choice of films. He experimented with various genres. He is also the only second-generation star hero in Tollywood to work with the most number of debut directors.

Earlier this year, Nagarjuna scored a hit with Naa Saami Ranga. He is currently working on Kubera, directed by Shekar Kammula. Dhanush and Rashmika play the other lead roles in it.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna was snapped last night with his wife Amala at the Hyderabad International Airport. He looks dashing in this bearded look. We wish him a happy birthday and hope he makes many more successful films in the coming days.

