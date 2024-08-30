Bhagyashri Borse Becomes One Film Wonder?

Mr. Bachchan is one of the films that is much talked about this month. The main reason for the same is Harish Shankar, who was very active during the promotions, and the second reason is heroine Bhagyashri Borse, who marked her debut with the film. At the time of the release, everyone opined that Bhagyashri would be the next big thing in Telugu cinema.

Like how Rashmika, Pooja Hegde, and Sreeleela garnered fame, everyone thought Bhagyashri would also gain popularity in Telugu cinema overnight. But Mr Bachchan’s failure put Bhagyashri’s popularity on the back seat. No one is talking about her these days.

Bhagyashri looks beautiful and is good-looking. But she did not get a chance to perform in any of the scenes in Mr Bachchan, which has been a big drawback for the actress. If Bhagyashri signs the right projects, she might get back-to-back chances where she can showcase her glamour, but she needs to bring her talent to the forefront to survive.

However, Bhagyashri will next be seen in Kantha, where Dulquer Salmaan will play the lead role. Rana is the producer of the film. Apart from this, she is also a part of Vijay Deverakonda’s next in the direction of Gautham Tinnanuri. Vijay’s film reportedly will not have a big scope for the heroine in the movie. Hence, she can not bet high on the film. Her only hope is Dulquer’s film now.

