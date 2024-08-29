Om Raut Delivers Troll Material Once Again!

Prabhas fans will never forget director Om Raut for the damage he has done to the star hero’s image. Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush was an epic disaster in all forms. More than that, the film was criticized for its portrayal of Ramayana and sub-standard VFX. Even Prabahs was badly trolled for his looks in the movie.

In a recent interview, Om Raut said that Salman Khan and Prabhas are ‘flop-proof’ stars in Indian cinema. He went on to add that nothing is going to affect Prabhas’s stardom. He went on to add that the film collected more than Rs. 400 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, netizens are trolling Om Raut for making this statement as he is the one who delivered a massive flop with Prabhas and completely failed in utilizing his stardom. They claimed that the film which was made on a 600 crore rupee budget faced more than 200 crore losses and still, the director is calling it a success.

Trolls are being flooded on social media concerning Om Raut, making him a ‘meme-meal’ once again on the internet.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯