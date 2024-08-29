‘Raja Saab Will Recover All Our Losses’

TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory is one of the aggressive producers in Telugu cinema. By aggression, we mean that he takes up projects irrespective of hits and failures. He is one of the active producers in the industry who recently came up with Mr Bachchan. Now, he is producing Swag and he hopes that the losses incurred by him so far will be covered by Raja Saab.

Prabhas plays the lead role in the Raaja Saab. Maruthi is the film’s director. Billed to be a horror comedy drama, the film is currently under the production mode. The fans are not very confident of this combination but Vishwa Prasad is giving the hype for the film in almost every interview and press meet he attends.

Even during the press meet of Swag today, Vishwa Prasad spoke about Raja Saab. “Whatever losses we faced so far, Raja Saab alone will recover all of them,” said Vishwa Prasad to cheer up the fans in the auditorium.

Starring Sree Vishnu in the lead role, Swag is directed by Hasith Goli. The duo earlier collaborated on Raja Raja Chora.

