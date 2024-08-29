‘Swag will remind you of Kamal Hassan movies’ – TG Vishwa Prasad

The official teaser of Sree Vishnu’s upcoming film Swag was unveiled today. Raja Raja Chora-fame director Hasith Goli, who has closely worked with Vivek Athreya, is coincidentally unveiling his film’s teaser on the same day Vivek Athreya’s film Saripodhaa Sanivaram has hit the theatres. The teaser displays an absurd film on gender wars with alternative history and rebirths.

Sree Vishnu will be playing multiple characters in the film. Swag also stars Ritu Varma, Daksha Nagarkar, Meera Jasmine and Getup Srinu in key roles. Describing the film’s tone and vibe, producer TG Vishwa Prasad has stated that Swag will remind one of Kamal Hassan films.

The producer says, “Swag will remind people of Kamal Hassan films like Indrudu Chandrudu and Micheal Madana Kama Rajan. The film is not only whacky but also well-written.” But, as a response to this question, one of the reporters at the press meet asked why Kamal Hassan was not considered for the film instead. Hasith Goli replied, “I would have really loved to work with Kamal Hassan. That said, I could not think of anybody beyond Sree Vishnu for this role. Echoing Hasith’s statement, TG Vishwa Prasad said, “Sree Vishnu is our Telugu Kamal Haasan.”

The makers of Swag are yet to reveal their film’s release date, though Hasith Goli has asserted that the film will be coming this year itself.

Tags Kamal Haasan Sri Vishnu SWAG

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯