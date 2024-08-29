Naga Chaitanya Speaks On: N-Convention & Destination Wedding

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. Having entered the cinema with the backing of the legendary Akkineni family, Chay took his time to make a mark for himself. He launched a fashion store yesterday in Hyderabad, and during the event, he opened up on the N-Convention demolition and his wedding.

Dressed completely traditional, Naga Chaitanya looked as stylish as ever. He is currently maintaining the look for the film Thandel. Meanwhile, the media persons asked him about his wedding. Chay got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala on the 8th of this month.

When asked about the details of his wedding, Chay said, “I would prefer to get married in the presence of near and dear ones. It may not be a big fat wedding, but traditional for sure.”

The media asked him if it would be a destination wedding, to which Chay responded, saying that he would reveal the details later.

On the other hand, responding to a question regarding the N-Convention demolition, Chay said, “Whatever has to be said has been conveyed by my father on social media. Moreover, this is not the occasion to talk about it.”

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel features Sai Pallavi as the heroine.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯