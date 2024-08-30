Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 2nd Highest For Nani

Nani’s latest film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram received encouraging reports from all corners and the word of mouth is optimistic which is showing its impact on the box office collections. Despite being released on Thursday, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram raked big numbers in class and mass areas.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is the second-highest opener for Nani, after Dasara. It’s still a big achievement, as the bold move of releasing on Thursday worked in favour of the movie. Interestingly, the movie which witnessed growth from show to show had theatres increased on day one.

On the ticketing portal BookMyShow alone, the movie had more than 2 tickets sold within 24 hours. With no other contention, and with a long weekend advantage, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is likely to make strong business in the next 3 days.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram crossed the half-million-dollar mark through premieres alone in the USA. The movie will have another benefit with Monday being a holiday in the USA.

Nani is lauded for his strong screen presence, SJ Suryah is equally appreciated for his commendable performance. While Vivek Athreya is appreciated for coming up with such a commercial subject, Jakes Bejoy is the other hero.

Seemingly, the movie is set for a long run.

