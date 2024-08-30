Hidden threats to subscribers using illegal streaming services

Modern-day technology has great power. Living in the digital age has its own advantages and unique challenges. While it all depends on how someone uses and misuses technology, fraudsters lure people and scam them.

The latest internet fraud is the illegal streaming services that distribute premium content from OTTs and popular TV channels through IPTVs, apps, boxes, and sites. These illicit streaming players target innocent people to access pirated content at a cheap price and carry out their fraudulent activities.

The immense demand for exciting content and the sudden rise in content consumption have paved the way for intense content piracy globally. Content piracy has become normal everywhere, especially in countries like India, the USA, Europe, the UK, and other territories. It is a matter of great concern that almost one-fourth of the global Internet bandwidth is utilized for piracy.

Instead of subscribing to real players that offer legitimate content, some people seek alternative access to premium content through illegal streaming services without realizing the danger involved.

Pirated players like Chitram TV, BOSS IPTV, Tashan IPTV, Real TV, JadooTV, World Max TV, Maxx TV, VBox, Vois IPTV, Punjabi IPTV, Indian IPTV, and many more provide quality content at a cheaper rate or even free than legal platforms like YuppTV, Zee5, SonyLIV, Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, SunNXT, aha, Colors and others only to fraud them. Unaware of this, users fall into the trap and suffer a lot.

Accessing content through unauthorized players is a serious criminal offence, and those who do so can face charges. Anyone who engages in illegal watching runs the potential risk of prosecution. Governments and security agencies have initiated strict actions against those who distribute unauthorized content and subscribe to unlawful streaming services. This includes jail and hefty fines.

Almost one in every four people who have accessed pirated content through unlawful streaming services has been a victim of hacking or viruses.

Nearly one-third of people accessing illegal content through IPTV boxes have been exposed to inappropriate material like pornography and violent content.

Pirate-run streaming sites steal customers’ private information through data breaches and use it for Phishing, Malware, Ransomware, and more. Illegal IPTV boxes compromise device security and access crucial information.

Almost all pirates operate on the dark web and are involved in anti-national activities. Drug trafficking and terrorism are some of them. Customers who pay for unregulated streaming services unknowingly contribute to these malicious and dangerous activities.

According to Crime Stoppers, fraud streaming players have stolen billions of money from customers subscribed to their illegal streaming platforms. Others have experienced viruses, fraud, personal data theft, and unauthorized use of credit card information.

In a recent piracy case, the UK court highlighted that those who watch pirated content and subscribe to illegal streaming services commit a criminal offence.

It is important to stay safe. Always subscribe to legitimate streaming platforms like YuppTV, Zee5, SonyLIV, Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, SunNXT, aha, and other genuine players. Enjoy high-quality content, seamless streaming, nonstop customer service, solid security measures, and parental controls.

Please follow the link to know more : https://bit.ly/3TbFLRn

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯