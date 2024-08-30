No Room For Rumors – Pushpa Is On Track

Pushpa Part 2: The Rule is one of the prestigious projects in Telugu. Starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, the film is directed by Sukumar. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the film. There are speculations that the film may get postponed from December 6th but the film’s producer Ravi Shankar has given a clarity over the same.

Speaking at the press meet of their next film Mathu Vadalara 2, the producer confirmed that the film is shaping up nicely and everything is on track. He also gave a schedule on what’s happening with the film currently and revealed that the censor will be done at least ten days before the film’s release.

According to Ravi Shankar, the following is the schedule to track Pushpa’s part 2 progress.

September 02 – First Half Edit Will be done.

October 06 – Second Half Edit will be done.

November 20 – Final Copy will be ready

November 25 – Censor Formalities will be done

December 06 – Worldwide Release.

Rashmika Mandanna Shetty, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay Ghosh, and others are also a part of the film.

