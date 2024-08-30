Pawan’s Comments On Smugglers Has Different Context: Pushpa Producer

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan made some comments recently about the portrayal of heroes in films, when he attended an event in Karnataka. Pawan Kalyan said that a hero was someone who safeguards the forest 4 decades ago but now, the hero is someone who is a smuggler. Pawan explained that he struggles to do such films as he think that these films send wrong message to society. Ravi Shankar, one of the producers of Pushpa reacted to these comments now.

Soon after Pawan Kalyan’s comments went viral, many people projected that Pawan indirectly referred to the film Pushpa, where the hero Allu Arjun played the role of a smuggler. Some opportunists on social media created a rift between fans of Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun which went on for a few days.

During the press conference of Mathu Vadalara 2 today in Hyderabad, the media asked Ravi Shankar for his reaction on these comments. Ravi Shankar mentioned that Pawan’s comments are misinterpreted by many.

“Pawan Kalyan garu made these comments in a different context. We are unnecessarily applying those comments to our film. Pawan garu’s stature is different and we should not imply those comments to our film,” said Ravi Shankar.

“Around 40 years ago, a hero was someone who safeguards the forest. And now, the hero is someone who cuts away at the forest and is a smuggler. Current cinema, which I’m also a part of, and I struggle to do such films, because are we sending the right message?

