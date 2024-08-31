Vivek Athreya’s Victory Feels Personal For Many

Vivek Athreya, the new age filmmaker did not turn the attention of the film industry when he made his debut with Mental Madilo. But, a lot of regular movie buffs and critics understood his skill back then. However, with Brochevarevaru Ra, Vivek caught the entire industry’s attention. Later with Ante Sundaraniki, he became a part of many discussions and now with Saripodha Sanivaram, he earned the tag ‘commercial director.’

The journey of Vivek Athreya to this stage is not very easy. Like many people, he quit his job and entered the movies. Film after film, he improved his craft and earned a big fan base. With Ante Sundaraniki, he was supposed to enter the next league of directors but the film could not meet the expectations of all sections of audiences.

It is during this time, Nani stood with Vivek. Nani encouraged the talented director and gave the much-needed push for Vivek to come out of his comfort zone and try a proper commercial action drama. Vivek’s last three films are soft, light-hearted and heart-warming dramas. But the latest film Saripodha Sanivaram is loud, mass and is action oriented.

However, the USP is that Vivek added novelty into the regular commercial action drama. The writing stood out and the detailings he added to the film brought completeness to the film. From the trailer launch to the film launch, Vivek is seen very little in the media as well as in promotions. He let his work speak than his words this time.

Today, Vivek’s victory feels personal to many as majority of the audiences love the way he made Brochevarevaru Ra which is a visiting card to his career. The hard work he put in for Saripodha Sanivaram is beyond description. Vivek put his blood, sweat, heart and soul into the making of the film. Every frame showcases it. Vivek comes as a down to earth person and his absence during the promotions also helped in people getting more connected to him to feel his success as their own.

With Saripodha Sanivaram, he stuck with the right chord and all he needs now is a big hero with which, Vivek would definitely be the pathbreaker in the film industry.

