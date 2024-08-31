Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Steady On Day 2

Natural Star Nani is currently experiencing the best form of his career, with a string of consecutive Hits. His latest release Saripodhaa Sanivaaram was released to impressive numbers both in AP and TS, as well as overseas.

The movie was steady on day two, although it was a working day. As per trade reports, the advance sales are promising for the movie for day 3 (Saturday). In fact, the collections are bigger on the third day, compared to what the movie earned on day two. The movie is expected to rake in the biggest numbers on Sunday.

Nani achieved another milestone with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The movie surpassed the $1 million mark on its second day in the USA. This is now Nani’s 10th film to reach the million-dollar milestone in the region.

Nani is now only behind Mahesh Babu, in terms of the number of million-dollar grossing films in the USA. Mahesh Babu leads with 12 films that have surpassed the million-dollar mark.

