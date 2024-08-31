Pawan Fans Became More Disciplined: Bandla Ganesh

On the occasion of Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s birthday on September 2, his blockbuster film Gabbar Singh is set to be re-released worldwide tomorrow. Ahead of the re-release, the film’s producer Bandla Ganesh and director Harish Shankar held a press meet today.

Bandla Ganesh, an ardent fan of Pawan Kalyan, expressed that Gabbar Singh holds the same sacred significance for Pawan Kalyan fans as the Bhagavad Gita does for Hindus, the Quran for Muslims, and the Bible for Christians. Bandla Ganesh pointed out that despite being one of the biggest superstars, Pawan Kalyan chose to enter politics to serve the people. He noted that Pawan has been fighting for the past 10 years and has now reached a position in politics. He expressed his hope to see Pawan in bigger roles in politics in the future.

Ganesh stated that many exhibitors are not willing to allocate theatres for Gabbar Singh, fearing that Pawan Kalyan fans might cause disturbances and damage theatre furniture in the name of celebrations.

However, he assured them that Pawan Kalyan’s fans have become more disciplined and requested exhibitors to provide theatres for Gabbar Singh, guaranteeing that no damage would be done in theatres. He added that on September 2nd, fans will visit temples in the morning and then head to the theatre for Gabbar Singh at 11 AM.

