Premieres Shows For A Re-Release!

Gabbar Singh is a very special movie for Power Star Pawan Kalyan, director Harish Shankar, producer Ganesh, and many who were associated with it. Pawan Kalyan made a strong comeback, while Harish Shankar became a star director, and Bandla Ganesh tasted his first success as a producer.

The movie Gabbar Singh will be re-releasing on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday on September 2nd. “Gabbar Singh is not just a film that will be remembered in history; it is history itself.” This movie changed the lives of me and Bandla Ganesh. We released the movie in just 5 months after we commenced the shoot.”

Harish Shankar also disclosed that they met Pawan Kalyan recently regarding Ustaad Bhagat Singh. “Pawan Kalyan will resume all his three movies soon. This movie will have all the elements fans expect in our combination. The musical bit will surely give high in cinemas.”

Bandla Ganesh unveiled how special Gabbar Singh is to him. “While Teenmaar was close to me, Gabbar Singh gave me a life as a producer. “If utilized to the full potential, Harish Shankar is one of the best directors. Pawan Kalyan worked really hard for the movie. We were tensed when he fell from a horse. Gabbar Singh was a sensation then. It will break records in re-release as well. Interestingly, fans are asking for premiere shows for a re-release as well. We will consider their request. We are also planning to increase theatres, as all the theatres witnessed fulls.”

Bandla Ganesh also divulged his plans of making back-to-back movies.

