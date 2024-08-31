Nani Finds Joy in SJ Suryah’s Praise

Saripodha Sanivaram is one of the recent releases that is receiving a positive response from everyone. Starring Nani in the lead role, the film marked his second-time collaboration with director Vivek Athreya. Interestingly, there are more comments praising SJ Suryah than Nani in the film. Nani addressed the same during the press interaction.

Speaking at a press meet, Nani opened up saying that he had believed it earlier already. “From the beginning, I believe that this is more of Daya’s story than Surya’s story. I used to tell Vivek also during the shoot but he used to not believe it. But, I am happy with it,” said Nani.

Nani also added, “The greatest high that I take home with this film is that people are praising the movie I acted and also praising SJ Suryah more than my me. The high in itself is a great pleasure to me and this is a different experience indeed.”

The face-off between SJ Suryah and Nani worked out well in Saripodha Sanivaram and everyone is happy today with the film’s success.

