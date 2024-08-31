Respect for Rajinikanth: Suriya Delays Kanguva

Suriya plays the lead role in the upcoming pan-Indian film titled Kanguva. Directed by Siva, the team initially confirmed that the movie will release on October 10th. But, the makers of Rajinikanth’s Vettayain also picked the same date. From the past one week, there have been rumors that Kanguva is postponed. Now, Suriya has officially confirmed the same.

During the audio launch event of Karthi’s next film Meiyazhagan, Suriya officially confirmed the postponement of Kanguva. He decided to opt out of the date out of the respect he has for Superstar Rajinikanth.

“Superstar Rajinikanth sir is acting ever since I was born. He is the identity of Tamil cinema for over 50 years and it is not right for Kanguva to compete with Vettaiyan and the film should come solo. At the same time, Kanguva is a special film for all of us. We kept massive efforts for two and a half years,” said an emotional Suriya, underlining the fact that Kanguva also deserves a solo release.

Team Kanguva is currently undecided on when they will bring the film to theatres but the film stands postponed as Suriya has confirmed the same. KE Gnanvel Raja is the film’s producer.

