Subrahmanyam Gets Last Review From Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu, freshly back from his USA trip, took time to catch up on new releases and watched Rao Ramesh’s Maruthi Nagar Subrahmanyam. Impressed by the film, Mahesh shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

In his review, Mahesh Babu wrote, “What a hilarious ride! #MaruthiNagarSubrahmanyam is one of the best family entertainers in recent times. Congratulations @Thabithasukumar and the entire team!”

The film, directed by Lakshman Karya and presented by Thabitha Sukumar, has already garnered mixed response from audiences and critics alike. With additional endorsements from Icon Star Allu Arjun and Mega Powerstar Ram Charan, Mahesh’s enthusiastic review is set to provide a significant boost to the film’s success.

