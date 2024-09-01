IMDB’s Highly Anticipated List: Devara Is Only Indian Film

NTR’s Devara is one of the most highly anticipated films this year. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film marks his reunion with NTR after the blockbuster Janatha Garage. As the film gears up for a grand release by this year end, it is also the only Indian film to be on IMDB’s highly anticipated global films of 2024 list.

We are almost in the final quarter of this year and there are a lot of films across India that are generating curiosity. But, Devara is the only Indian to be featured on this list. The other films are Little Brother, One Hand Clapping, Man vs Phone, and Megalopolis.

After the success of RRR, the craze for NTR picked up and he achieved an international acclaim as well. Devara is touted as a pan-Indian release and if the film becomes a hit, it would be a big boost for NTR’s career to constantly aim films that create a sensation globally.

Saif Ali Khan plays the lead antagonist and Jahnvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film. The film releases on the 27th of September.

Tags Devara NTR

