35-CKK Trailer: Entertaining & Emotional

Ever since the teaser was unveiled, the film 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu become one of the most awaited films for family audiences. Even the songs of the movie created an impact. Today, the film’s theatrical trailer was released by Nagarjuna.

The story centers on a boy struggling academically. Particularly, he is a big zero in mathematics. His poor performance leads him to lose hope in his ability to improve. However, his mother believes that he can overcome his challenges and succeed.

It’s a relatable story to all the parents. The director Nanda Kishore Emani seamlessly incorporated emotional and entertaining elements to make it an engaging watch. Starting from the kid, everyone is immersed in their respective roles.

While Vishwadev and Nivetha Thomas appeared as parents, Priyadarshi played the role of a teacher, Bhagyaraj as a school principal, and Gautami in another crucial role.

The movie has music by Vivek Sagar and cinematography by Niketh Bommi, whose work is commendable. On the whole, the trailer sets the bar high for the movie.

Produced by Rana Daggubati’s Suresh Productions, alongside S Originals, and Waltair Productions, the movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages on September 6th.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯